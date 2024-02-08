Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at around 8:53 am at a depth of 5 km.The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 33.34 and longitude of 76.70, as per NCS.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.