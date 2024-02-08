Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:26 IST
BREAKING: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
BREAKING: 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Jammu and Kashmir: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at around 8:53 am at a depth of 5 km.The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 33.34 and longitude of 76.70, as per NCS.
Advertisement
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.