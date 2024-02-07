BREAKING: 3.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was categorized as a minor tremor, and no significant damage has been reported so far. | Image: X

Chhattisgarh: On the afternoon of January 28, 2024, a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 struck Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, India, causing momentary tremors in the region. The seismic event occurred at precisely 16:43:54 IST, with its epicenter located at latitude 23.59 and longitude 82.74. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was categorized as a minor tremor, and no significant damage has been reported so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of residents in the affected area. Lat: 23.59 & Long: 82.74, Depth: 10 Km

This is a breaking story, more details awaited…