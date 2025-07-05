BREAKING: 36 Pilgrims Injured as Amarnath Yatra Convoy Buses Collide in Ramban

Jammu & Kashmir: In a major accident during the ongoing Amarnath Ji Yatra, at least 36 pilgrims were injured after five buses in the Pahalgam-bound convoy collided with each other near the Chanderkote langar site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The incident took place on Friday when the buses, part of the convoy, reportedly lost control due to suspected brake failure, causing a pile-up.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams from the police and health department rushing to the scene. The injured were immediately shifted to the District Hospital Ramban for medical assistance.

District Officials Oversee Relief Efforts

Talking about the cause of the accident, Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DEO) confirmed that the last vehicle of the Pahalgam-bound Amarnath Yatra convoy lost control and rammed into stationary vehicles near the Chanderkot langar site. Four vehicles were damaged in the incident. The District Administration, already on site, quickly shifted the injured to District Hospital Ramban.

“DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, DIG DKR Shridhar Patil, SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh, and ADC Varunjeet Singh Charak rushed to the hospital, monitored treatment, and directed the CMO to ensure the best possible care. The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey,” the X post stated.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh took to X and stated that he has held a telephonic call with to Ramban DC Mohammad Alyas Khan after learning about the road accident at Chandrakot involving a vehicle carrying Amarnath pilgrims.