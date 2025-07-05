Midnight High-Profile Murder Shocks Patna: Bihar Business Tycoon Gopal Khemka Shot Dead Outside Residence. All We Know So Far

Patna: In a shocking late-night incident, well-known businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence in the Ramgulam Chowk area, under the jurisdiction of Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Bihar’s Patna.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 PM on July 4 when Gopal Khemka was reportedly getting out of his car. Upon receiving the information, law enforcement officials rushed to the scene and an investigation was initiated. Unknown assailants opened fire at close range, fatally wounding Khemka before fleeing the scene.

Senior officers, including SP Patna Diksha reached the crime scene immediately. A bullet and multiple empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem. The police confirmed that the CCTV footage is being analysed and forensic evidence is being collected.

"On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan. The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway. One bullet and one shell have been recovered,” SP Patna Diksha said.

Crime Scene

Son Gunjan Khemka Was Also Murdered in December 2018

Gopal Khemka’s son Gunjan Khemka was also shot dead by criminals near the Industrial Police Station area of Vaishali six years back.

Gunjan Khemka

Hitting out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the state’s law and order situation, MP Pappu Yadav wrote on X – ‘No one is safe, Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals!’