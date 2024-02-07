Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

4 People Crushed to Death by Utkal Express Train in Jharkhand

Four people were crushed to death by a Utkal Express outside Gamariah station on Thursday evening in Jharkhand.

Radhika Dhawad
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jharkhand: Four people were crushed to death and several injured after they came under Kalinga Utkal Express outside Gamariah station on Thursday evening in Seraikela-Kharswan district in Jharkhand. The incident occurred after the four deceased tried to cross the railway track. The victims were all residents of a slum near the place of occurrence, he said. They were all crossing the railway tracks when the Puri-bound Utkal Express ploughed through them at 6.55 pm, area railway manager, Tatanagar, Abhishek Singhal told PTI.

Local police and the RPF team rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Services of Vande Bharat Express, Duronto and a few other trains have been affected, Singhal said. PTI stated, “VIDEO | Four killed, several others injured after being hit by Kalinga Utkal Express in Gamharia, Jamshedpur while trying to cross the railway tracks. District and local railway administration officials are at the spot. More details are awaited.”

VIDEO | Four killed, several others injured after being hit by Kalinga Utkal Express in Gamharia, Jamshedpur while trying to cross the railway tracks. District and local railway administration officials are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/B0z5Obbw8d

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

