Hyderabad: At least 5 people have been killed after the reactor in a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy exploded, following a fire. If reports are to be believed, 8 to 10 others are still trapped. The death toll is expected to rise.

The explosion took place at SB Organics Ltd, a pharmaceutical company in the Chandapur area. Sources told Republic TV that at least 50 workers were on duty when the mishap happened. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Pictures and visuals from the scene captured the magnitude of the blast. One image showed a heap of debris still smouldering, smoke billowing upwards against the backdrop of the setting sun, its fiery orange glow lending a poignant touch to the scene. Others showed some of the casualties strewn across the area.



Major fire mishap in Telangana



A major fire accident occured as reactor blasts at SB Organics in Sangareddy district of Telangana.



Seven feared dead and several critically injured#Telangana pic.twitter.com/OYSuU9YKu8 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 3, 2024

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.