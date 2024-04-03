×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:54 IST

BREAKING: 5 Dead, Several Trapped After Blast at Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy

If reports are to be believed, 8 to 10 others are still trapped. Death is expected to rise.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5 Dead After Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy
5 Dead After Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: At least 5 people have been killed after the reactor in a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy exploded, following a fire. If reports are to be believed, 8 to 10 others are still trapped. The death toll is expected to rise.

The explosion took place at SB Organics Ltd, a pharmaceutical company in the Chandapur area. Sources told Republic TV that at least 50 workers were on duty when the mishap happened. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

Advertisement

Pictures and visuals from the scene captured the magnitude of the blast.  One image showed a heap of debris still smouldering, smoke billowing upwards against the backdrop of the setting sun, its fiery orange glow lending a poignant touch to the scene. Others showed some of the casualties strewn across the area. 
 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lash Lifts

Decoding Lash Lifts

a minute ago
Venus

Venus-Neptune Conjunction

2 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh

3 minutes ago
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy

Kalesh In Delhi Metro

4 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep's Hollywood Debut

5 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay singh out

9 minutes ago
Desserts

No-Bake Dessert Recipes

16 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami In South India

16 minutes ago
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi Biopic In Works?

19 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Jail

Sanjay Singh

22 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Blessy On The Goat Life

23 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

SKY to return to IPL

27 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

India's nuclear power

29 minutes ago
19 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka Navy Return Home

Indian Fishermen

29 minutes ago
Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin Seized, 2 Persons Arrested

Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin

30 minutes ago
Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel hasn’t stopped moving.

Emanuel baits investors

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News10 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo