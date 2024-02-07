Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

75th Republic Day: Security Breach at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground

A man threw placards and sheets on the ground and towards the CM’s gallery at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground during the ongoing Republic Day celebrations

Srinwanti Das
A man has reportedly thrown placards and sheets on the ground and towards the CM’s gallery at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground
A man has reportedly thrown placards and sheets on the ground and towards the CM’s gallery at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: There has been a security breach at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground. A man has reportedly thrown placards and sheets on the ground and towards the CM’s gallery. The man was reportedly protesting lack of recruitment in government jobs. The man reportedly alleged that there's been no recruitment for various posts in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

News agency PTI had posted, “A man broke security cordon during the Republic Day celebrations in Karnataka capital Bengaluru earlier today. More details are awaited.”

Earlier, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand, addressing the Republic Day Parade preparations, highlighted the deployment of a huge contingent of officers to ensure security. The team included six to nine Deputy Commissioners of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 100 Sub-Inspectors, and 75 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, totalling 1,000 police officials safeguarding the Parade Ground surroundings.

Preparations were made at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru for the extravagant celebration of the 75th Republic Day. Authorities had arranged seating for 7,000 attendees, along with comprehensive security measures, designated parking areas, and other essential arrangements.

Advertisement

In attendance at the briefing were Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand, underscoring the collaborative efforts to ensure a seamless and secure Republic Day celebration. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

37 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement