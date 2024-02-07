A man has reportedly thrown placards and sheets on the ground and towards the CM’s gallery at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: There has been a security breach at Bengaluru’s Manekshaw Parade Ground. A man has reportedly thrown placards and sheets on the ground and towards the CM’s gallery. The man was reportedly protesting lack of recruitment in government jobs. The man reportedly alleged that there's been no recruitment for various posts in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

News agency PTI had posted, “A man broke security cordon during the Republic Day celebrations in Karnataka capital Bengaluru earlier today. More details are awaited.”

Earlier, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand, addressing the Republic Day Parade preparations, highlighted the deployment of a huge contingent of officers to ensure security. The team included six to nine Deputy Commissioners of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 100 Sub-Inspectors, and 75 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, totalling 1,000 police officials safeguarding the Parade Ground surroundings.

Preparations were made at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru for the extravagant celebration of the 75th Republic Day. Authorities had arranged seating for 7,000 attendees, along with comprehensive security measures, designated parking areas, and other essential arrangements.

In attendance at the briefing were Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand, underscoring the collaborative efforts to ensure a seamless and secure Republic Day celebration.