Abhishek Banerjee to Represent Trinamool in Operation Sindoor Delegation After Yusuf Pathan Row

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), will represent the party in Operation Sindoor delegation, the party announced on Tuesday.

In a post on X handle, the All India Trinamool Congress stated, “We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson Smt. MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) has nominated Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc (Abhishek Banerjee) to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism. At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage.”

This comes amid the party not accepting MP Yusuf Pathan's inclusion in the delegation.

Why Did Yusuf Pathan Opt Out of the Delegation?

Yusuf Pathan, who was chosen by the Centre to represent the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the all-party delegation, opted out after the party stated that the Centre cannot take a unilateral decision in selecting candidates. The TMC argued that such decisions should be made by the party leadership.

Both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party MP Abhishek Banerjee opposed the Centre's move.

However, Mamata clarified that the party has no intention of boycotting the delegation.

"It is wrong to say that we are boycotting or not participating. They need to inform the party. The parliamentary party discusses the bills in Parliament and takes decisions accordingly, but only after consulting the party. I am the chairperson of the parliamentary party in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," she said.

"However, we were never informed. We will definitely send a representative if they inform us. Why wouldn’t we? There is no controversy here. We are fully with the government" said Mamata.

She emphasized that the Centre cannot unilaterally decide who will represent each party.

"If you ask for one representative, we will give you five names. But the Centre also needs to show good intent and initiate broader deliberation with all opposition parties," she said.

How Did BJP Respond To Mamata's “Unilateral” Claim?

In response, the BJP criticized the TMC’s opposition, accusing the party of forcing Yusuf Pathan to withdraw from the multi-party delegation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya wrote, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to force the TMC MP to withdraw from the multi-party delegation is unfortunate. This is a Government of India delegation and should have been kept above partisan politics. Members of Parliament are representatives of the people."

He further added, "It sends a subliminal message that Mamata Banerjee and her party are unwilling to speak out against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. What is worse is that while a caucus of senior party apparatchiks prevailed—likely because they were not included in the delegation—other senior TMC MPs are now sending feelers to be added. After all, it is a matter of national pride to represent the country at such a moment."

Slamming the Bengal Chief Minister, he said, "Mamata Banerjee represents the worst kind of politics, and unfortunately, West Bengal is bearing the brunt of it. Let us not forget that a hostile demographic shift is staring the state in the face."

About the All-party Delegation