Updated February 12th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

BREAKING: Amity School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar Receives Bomb Threat

Amity School located in the Pushp Vihar area of Delhi received a bomb threat email

Digital Desk
Amity School Receives Bomb Threat
Amity School Receives Bomb Threat | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Amity School located in the Pushp Vihar area of Delhi received a bomb threat email on Monday morning. The threat mail claimed to bomb the premises on February 13. Confirming the development, Delhi police said that an investigation is underway.  

"An email was received today morning at around 3.10 AM at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school is being done through the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) but nothing found yet", the Delhi Police said. 

Earlier this month, the Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a bomb threat on email following which the premises were immediately vacated and a search operation launched. 

The school had received an email about two bombs on the premises at about 9 am after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter.

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. 

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023 via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

