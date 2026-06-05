BREAKING: Ammonia Gas Leak From Cold Storage Triggers Panic In Bihar's Chapra

Panic spread across the Hemnagar area of Chapra in Bihar's Saran district after an ammonia gas leak was reported from a cold storage facility on Friday.

As a strong smell of gas spread through the area, residents became alarmed and many stepped out of their homes as a precaution. The incident created an atmosphere of fear among people living near the cold storage unit.

Soon after receiving information about the leak, teams from the local administration and the fire department rushed to the spot to assess the situation and prevent any further risk. Saran Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nitesh Kumar and Regional Fire Officer Suraj Kumar reached the site along with their teams to oversee the emergency response.

Authorities have also deployed ambulances in the area to assist residents who experienced discomfort due to the gas leak. According to reports, one person has been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

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