Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', ED Claims As Court Asks Him to Appear Before Feb 17

The Delhi court has asked Arvind Kejriwal to be physically present in court on February 17, said sources.

Isha Bhandari
Arvind KejriwaL
Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17 | Image:X/@ArvindKejriwal
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person on February 17 in connection with the ongoing probe into the Delhi Liquor Excise policy case. The court's decision comes after Kejriwal failed to comply with five previous summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

What does the complaint filed by ED say?

The complaint, filed by the Enforcement Directorate before the Rouse Avenue Court, alleges “non-compliance” with the summons issued to Kejriwal, who has skipped multiple appearances before the investigative agency. 

Arvind Kejriwal's absence from the hearings, scheduled on November 2, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 3, 2024, January 18, and February 2, has raised eyebrows and drawn attention to the unfolding legal saga.

The Delhi Excise policy, according to the ED, was formulated as part of a criminal conspiracy by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to generate and channel illegal funds for themselves.

As the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a member of its national executive committee, Kejriwal's role in the alleged conspiracy has come under scrutiny. The Enforcement Directorate aims to unearth the involvement of other individuals, including Kejriwal, and trace further proceeds of the crime.

ED's assertion in court emphasized Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's “intentional” disregard for the summons, suggesting “deliberate attempts to evade legal proceedings.” The agency accused Kejriwal of creating false pretexts to camouflage his disobedience, indicating a manifest intention to defy the law.

The Enforcement Directorate has expressed its intent to convict and sentence Arvind Kejriwal under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), highlighting the seriousness of the allegations and the legal repercussions faced by the Chief Minister.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

