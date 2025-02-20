BREAKING: Ashish Sood Takes Oath as Delhi Cabinet Minister

BJP leader Ashish Sood and six others were sworn in as cabinet ministers in Delhi today February 20, 2025. This follows Rekha Gupta's oath-taking as the Chief Minister, making her the fourth woman to hold this position in Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. The new BJP government, led by Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers, took the oath during a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present at the event.

About Ashish Sood:

Ashish Sood, a seasoned leader with strong ties to both the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emerged as one of the top contenders for the position following the party's impressive performance in the recent assembly elections.

Sood has played an important role in the party. With its electoral strategies and the organisational structure.

Current Position:

Currently, he holds the position of BJP's in-charge for Goa and co-in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, where he oversees crucial political matters in these areas.

Having been associated with the BJP for many years, Sood is well acquainted with Delhi's political landscape. He secured a significant victory in the Janakpuri constituency, defeating AAP's Rajesh Rishi by nearly 19,000 votes.

Ashish Sood: Contributions and Leadership Roles

Throughout his political career, Sood has held several leadership roles within the BJP. He served as a councillor and Leader of the House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), demonstrating strong administrative skills. Recognised for his expertise in party affairs.

A dedicated BJP member, Sood has been pivotal in expanding the party's presence in Delhi. His journey with the BJP began when he served as General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), later rising to the position of National Vice President.

In the Delhi BJP unit, he held significant roles including Secretary in 2008 and subsequently as General Secretary, contributing significantly to the party's strategies and goals in the national capital.