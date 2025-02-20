BREAKING: Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's 4th Woman Chief Minister

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, was sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister on February 20 at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Her appointment marks a significant political shift, as she becomes the first BJP woman CM of Delhi in nearly three decades.

Born in 1974, Rekha Gupta’s political career began in 1992 when she joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She quickly rose through the ranks, serving as Secretary (1995-96) and President (1996-97) of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

Rekha Gupta formally joined the BJP in 2002 and has since held various leadership roles, including National Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Chairman of MCD’s Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, and State General Secretary.

Rekha Gupta's political journey was not without challenges. She contested Assembly elections from Shalimar Bagh in 2015 and 2020, but lost both times to AAP’s Bandana Kumari. However, she made a strong comeback in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, securing a victory from the same constituency.

Her years of experience in municipal governance, grassroots leadership, and persistence played a key role in her rise to the top. With her appointment as Delhi’s CM, she now shoulders the responsibility of leading the BJP’s governance in the capital.

Rekha Gupta’s Political Timeline

- 1992: Joined ABVP

- 1995-1997: DUSU Secretary & President

- 2002: Joined BJP

- 2002-2005: National Secretary, BJP Yuva Morcha

- 2007-2012: Councillor, North Pitampura (BJP)

- 2015 & 2020: Contested and lost Shalimar Bagh Assembly Elections (BJP)

- 2025: Elected MLA, Shalimar Bagh (BJP)