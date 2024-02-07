Advertisement

Mumbai: A suspicious boat caused a stir in the Sassoon Dock, one of the highly-sensitive areas in the city on Tuesday. The name of the suspicious boat is Abdullah Sharif, and it arrived in India from Kuwait, Republic has learnt. After seeing this suspicious boat, the police were immediately informed, following which the officials reached the spot.

The police found that the trio of men hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The Colaba Police is present at the spot, and nothing suspicious has been found, so far.

According to an official statement issued by the Yellow Gate Police Station late evening, “a suspicious boat, named 'Abdullah Sharif', was found near the Gateway of India. The boat arrived from Kuwait, and has been impounded. The boat had three people onboard, and all three of them hail from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari”.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation into the trio's “illegal infiltration” is underway.

