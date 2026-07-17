BREAKING: Bomb Threat Note Found on Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo Flight, Passengers Deplaned
An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad was briefly grounded after a handwritten bomb threat note was found inside the aircraft's lavatory before take-off at Kempegowda International Airport. Passengers were safely deplaned.
- India News
- 1 min read
BREAKING: An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad from Bengaluru was briefly grounded on Friday after a handwritten bomb threat note was discovered inside the aircraft's lavatory before take-off at Kempegowda International Airport.
The note reportedly read, "Don't go, bomb hai! Please," prompting airport authorities to immediately activate security protocols.
After the threat note was discovered, all passengers onboard IndiGo flight 6E-6423 were safely deplaned. Security personnel conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
Threat Declared a Hoax
After an extensive search, authorities confirmed that no explosive or suspicious object was found on the aircraft. The bomb threat was subsequently declared a hoax.
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A case has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and trace the person responsible for leaving the threatening note. Authorities are examining all available evidence as part of the probe.
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