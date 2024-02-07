Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:19 IST
BREAKING: Bombay HC Rejects Plea Against Maha Govt Declaring Public Holiday on Jan 22
A Special Bench of Bombay High Court on Sunday dismissed the petition filed by four law students challenging Maha govt 'Jan 22 Public Holiday' declaration.
Mumbai: A Special Bench of Bombay High Court on Sunday dismissed the petition filed by four law students challenging Maharashtra government notification declaring holiday on January 22 to commemorate the grand Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
The Special Bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale dismissed the plea filed by Agarwal, Satyajit Salve, 21, Vedant Agrawal 19 and Khushi Bangla, 21, all students from MNLU, Mumbai, GLC and NIRMA law school, Ahmedabad, interning in Mumbai law firms
The law students claimed that the holiday declared by the state government is arbitrary and is not in the power of the state government to announce such a holiday.
They sought an urgent hearing on Sunday and the HC set up a special bench headed by Justice Girish Kulkarni to hear them at 10.30 pm on Sunday, Jan 21. Their petition says it is filed in public interest alone, as party in person and are not associated with any political party.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:16 IST
