English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:19 IST

BREAKING: Bombay HC Rejects Plea Against Maha Govt Declaring Public Holiday on Jan 22

A Special Bench of Bombay High Court on Sunday dismissed the petition filed by four law students challenging Maha govt 'Jan 22 Public Holiday' declaration.

Ronit Singh
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Law Students Against Maha Govt's 'Jan 22 Public Holiday' Declaration
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Law Students Against Maha Govt's 'Jan 22 Public Holiday' Declaration | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A Special Bench of Bombay High Court on Sunday dismissed the petition filed by four law students challenging Maharashtra government notification declaring holiday on January 22 to commemorate the grand Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Special Bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale dismissed the plea filed by Agarwal, Satyajit Salve, 21, Vedant Agrawal 19 and Khushi Bangla, 21, all students from MNLU, Mumbai, GLC and NIRMA law school, Ahmedabad, interning in Mumbai law firms

Advertisement

The law students claimed that the holiday declared by the state government is arbitrary and is not in the power of the state government to announce such a holiday.

They sought an urgent hearing on Sunday and the HC set up a special bench headed by Justice Girish Kulkarni to hear them at 10.30 pm on Sunday, Jan 21. Their petition says it is filed in public interest alone, as party in person and are not associated with any political party.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement