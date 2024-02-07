Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22, the Narendra Modi-led Centre has announced a partial holiday for all government staff. “Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, the central government announces half day closing till 2.30 PM on Jan 22, at all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India on occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony”, a notification issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances said.



Earlier several states like UP, Goa, MP, Haryana and others declared holidays on Jan 22 to mark the day with Diwali-like fervour.

Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the scheduled 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple on January 22, marking a historic occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside dignitaries from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, is set to grace the event. The participation of sages and saints from every corner of India further adds to the significance of this monumental ceremony.