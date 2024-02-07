Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

BREAKING: All Central Govt Offices, Institutes, Establishments To Be Closed Till 2.30 PM On Jan 22

Pran Pratishtha: All central government offices, central institutions and industrial establishments will remain shut until 2.30 PM on Jan 22.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Free Booking
Partial holiday declared on Jan 22 | Image:ANI
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In the wake of the Ram MandirPran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22, the Narendra Modi-led Centre has announced a partial holiday for all government staff. “Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, the central government announces half day closing till 2.30 PM on Jan 22, at all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India on occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony”, a notification issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances said. 
 

 

Earlier several states like UP, Goa, MP, Haryana and others declared holidays on Jan 22 to mark the day with Diwali-like fervour. 

Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the scheduled 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple on January 22, marking a historic occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside dignitaries from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, is set to grace the event. The participation of sages and saints from every corner of India further adds to the significance of this monumental ceremony. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

