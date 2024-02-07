Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:31 IST

Champai Soren Govt Wins Trust Vote With Support of 47 MLAs In Jharkhand Assembly

Chief Minister Champai Soren-led government won the trust vote on Monday at Jharkhand State Assembly.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Champai Soren Govt Wins Trust Vote With Support of 47 MLAs In Jharkhand Assembly
BREAKING: Champai Soren Govt Wins Trust Vote With Support of 47 MLAs In Jharkhand Assembly | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Chief Minister Champai Soren-led government cleared the trust vote on Monday at Jharkhand State Assembly with support of 47 MLAs from JMM-led ruling alliance which includes Congress and RJD. Further, 29 MLAs voted against the government. 

The Jharkhand Assembly consists of 81 members with political parties required to cross half-way mark of 41 to form government. 

Advertisement

Responding to Champai government's win, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “There was no doubt. We were saying beforehand that we would win this Trust Vot with a good majority. 47 MLAs were in support.” 

"'Operation Keechad' has failed. BJP's attempts of first arresting Hemant Soren, then delaying Champai Soren's oath for two days...have all been foiled. BJP has failed and our coalition government will go on for a year. After that, we will once again ask for people's mandate based on our work," he added.

Advertisement

Former CM Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering charges on January 31, also participated in the floor test at Assembly. Claimed to be his close aide, Champai Soren took charge as Jharkhand CM after Hemant resigned ahead of his arrest.   

Adddressing the Assembly, he alleged that Governor and the Centre hatched a conspiracy behind his ED arrest in money laundering charges linked to alleged land scam case.

Advertisement

“On the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident,” Soren said. 

In events marking major political crisis in Jharkhand, as many as 37 MLAs of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition shifted to Hyderabad on a special flight ahead of the floor test, fearing possible poaching attempts. They returned to Ranchi on February 4, a day ahead of the floor test.  

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Top comments

User| a day ago

TestcommentAlimm

User| a day ago

TestcommentAlimm

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement