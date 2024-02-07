Champai Soren Govt Wins Trust Vote With Support of 47 MLAs In Jharkhand Assembly

Advertisement

Ranchi: Chief Minister Champai Soren-led government cleared the trust vote on Monday at Jharkhand State Assembly with support of 47 MLAs from JMM-led ruling alliance which includes Congress and RJD. Further, 29 MLAs voted against the government.

The Jharkhand Assembly consists of 81 members with political parties required to cross half-way mark of 41 to form government.

Responding to Champai government's win, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “There was no doubt. We were saying beforehand that we would win this Trust Vot with a good majority. 47 MLAs were in support.”

"'Operation Keechad' has failed. BJP's attempts of first arresting Hemant Soren, then delaying Champai Soren's oath for two days...have all been foiled. BJP has failed and our coalition government will go on for a year. After that, we will once again ask for people's mandate based on our work," he added.

Former CM Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering charges on January 31, also participated in the floor test at Assembly. Claimed to be his close aide, Champai Soren took charge as Jharkhand CM after Hemant resigned ahead of his arrest.

Adddressing the Assembly, he alleged that Governor and the Centre hatched a conspiracy behind his ED arrest in money laundering charges linked to alleged land scam case.

“On the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident,” Soren said.

In events marking major political crisis in Jharkhand, as many as 37 MLAs of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition shifted to Hyderabad on a special flight ahead of the floor test, fearing possible poaching attempts. They returned to Ranchi on February 4, a day ahead of the floor test.

