Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: While replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and called him an absolute non-starter. "The Congress has provided a startup to its 'Yuvraj' (prince), yet neither he is lifting nor launching."

Earlier on Monday, PM had launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the compulsion of relaunching the product (Rahul Gandhi) repeatedly has led to the closure of the shop of the grand old party. In the last 10 years, Congress had the opportunity to emerge as a good opposition but it failed to do so as talented people in the party are not allowed to emerge as big leaders.

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...They have made a start-up for their 'Yuvraj'. But he is a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches..." pic.twitter.com/QvTlnuo1lD — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

"In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the Country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of 'parivarwad'. Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. Congress shop on verge of closure in an attempt to launch same product again and again'). Congress is trapped within a family," PM Modi said on Monday.

Meanwhile, PM also took a jibe at the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that the Congress Chief was allowed to speak in the Upper House of the Parliament last week because two special commanders weren't present. "Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'," PM Modi said.

He also expressed his special gratitude to Kharge and said, "I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Khargeji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. 'Lok Sabha mai jo manoranjan ki kami thi voh aapne poori kardi' (the lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him)," PM Modi said, apparently referring to the absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

He also said he hopes Kharge's prediction comes true. "I welcome the '400 seats for NDA' blessing he has given us," he said. "Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par," the Prime Minister said. Kharge in his remarks had referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party election slogan of "abki baar 400 par". "With a current majority of 330-334 seats, this time it...will be above 400...," he said, evoking smiles from BJP benches.