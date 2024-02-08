Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:38 IST
BREAKING: Couple Attempts Suicide Outside Karnataka Vidhan Soudha Over 'Injustice'
A high drama was witnessed outside Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) as a Muslim couple attempted suicide over ‘injustice’.
Karnataka couple attempts suicide | Image:Republic TV
Bengaluru: A high drama was witnessed outside Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) as a Muslim couple attempted suicide over ‘injustice’. Blaming the state Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed for not helping them, the couple tried to immolate themselves by pouring kerosene oil in front of the Assembly. The family has been detained by police.
Karnataka Couple Attempts Suicide: What Happened So Far
- Muslim couple staged high drama and attempted suicide by pouring kerosene oil on them in front of the Vidhana Soudha building.
- The police detained the family who tried to commit suicide.
- The family had borrowed three crores.
- The bank auctioned the house for a loan.
- The family members are outraged that the auction was made for one and a half crores.
- Outrage that Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has not given justice.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
