Search by the Delhi Police personnel is underway at DPS in bomb scare matter | Image: PTI

New Delhi: DPS RK Puram on Friday reportedly received a threat mail, stating that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure.

“DPS RK Puram receives a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure," the Delhi Police said.

Search by the Delhi Police personnel is underway. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, Delhi Police officials noted.

In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, had received a bomb threat via email. Police declared the email threat to be a hoax after finding nothing suspicious following searches. Later it was found that the email was sent from the email ID of a student, police said.

A similar email sent in April last year to the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar of the national capital also turned out to be a hoax.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)