Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
BREAKING: Dumper Crashes Into Ditch Near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand, SDRF Launches Rescue Op
A dumper crashed into a ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday, January 18, morning, officials said.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
BREAKING: Dumper Crashes Into Ditch Near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand, SDRF Launches Rescue Op | Image:ANI
Uttarakhand: A dumper crashed into a ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday, January 18, morning, officials said. After receiving information about the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and rescue operation was launched, informed officials adding that there are no reports of any injuries or fatalities so far.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
