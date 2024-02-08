Advertisement

Earthquake latest news today: Mild tremors hit Delhi and parts of the national capital region (NCR) after a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday. The tremors which were also felt in Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad were recorded at around 2.55 PM (Indian Standard Time).

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the magnitude 6.1 earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, 213 km below the surface.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: These Areas Felt The Tremors

Ghaziabad

Noida

Chandigarh

Meerut

Greater Noida

Faridabad

Gurgaon

No casualties or property damage have been reported as of now.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited