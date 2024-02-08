Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:32 IST
Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR After 6.1 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan
BREAKING: Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt in Noida
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR | Image:Republic TV
Earthquake latest news today: Mild tremors hit Delhi and parts of the national capital region (NCR) after a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday. The tremors which were also felt in Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad were recorded at around 2.55 PM (Indian Standard Time).
According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the magnitude 6.1 earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, 213 km below the surface.
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: These Areas Felt The Tremors
- Ghaziabad
- Noida
- Chandigarh
- Meerut
- Greater Noida
- Faridabad
- Gurgaon
No casualties or property damage have been reported as of now.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited
