Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:52 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Assam
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Assam on Monday, National Center for Seismology confirmed.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Assam: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Assam on Monday, National Center for Seismology confirmed.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on 27 December, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 5.55 am at a depth of 20 km.
Advertisement
The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 26.70 and longitude 93.22, as per the NCS.
Taking to X, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information."
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:35 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.