BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 Strikes Assam's Bongaigaon City

Assam Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on Richter Scale jolted Bongaigaon area of Assam on Tuesday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS report claimed that quake was recorded at 11:44 AM (IST) in the Bongaigaon city at a depth of 7 km.

People residing in the nearby areas felt tremors of the shallow quake, according to reports. So far, no casualities have been reported.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.

