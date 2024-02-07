Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region of Afghanistan. | Image: X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region of Afghanistan. No reports of casuality or injuries have been reported so far in Afghanistan’s.

This is breaking news, more details are awaited…