Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Afghanistan
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region of Afghanistan.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region of Afghanistan. | Image:X
Advertisement
New Delhi: Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region of Afghanistan. No reports of casuality or injuries have been reported so far in Afghanistan’s.
This is breaking news, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories6 minutes ago
Galleries6 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.