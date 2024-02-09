Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:35 IST
BREAKING: ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor Abhishek Prasad's Residence
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at premises linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad.
Hemant Soren | Image:ANI
Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at premises linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad. Earlier, the probe agency summoned Prasad on January 16 in connection with an illegal mining case.
