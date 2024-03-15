×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

BREAKING: ED Arrests K Kavitha In Delhi Liquorgate

K Kavitha has been arrested in connection with Delhi liquorgate

Reported by: Digital Desk
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha | Image:ANI
New Delhi/Hyderabad: Hours after Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate officials conducted searches at her Hyderabad residence, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha has been arrested in connection with Delhi liquorgate. Senior BRS leader and former minister Prasanth Reddy quoting ED officials said Kavitha will be taken to Delhi tonight.

 "What they informed us in the house is that we will take you (Kavitha) to Delhi by 8.45 pm flight. It appears that they had decided to take her into custody and even booked a flight ticket for Kavitha even before they came here," Reddy told reporters at the BRS MLC's residence. 

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former Minister Harish Rao and large number party workers gathered at the residence and indulged in slogan shouting.

"K Kavitha has already moved court against any ED action, the matter is sub-judice...this is completely unconstitutional', BRS told Republic TV. 

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of K Kavitha in Hyderabad as part of liquorgate investigation. The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. 

Reacting to the searches, BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju had alleged that the raids were politically motivated and that both BJP and Congress are hand-in-glove with harassing leaders of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party. “Wherever ( Prime Minister Narendra) Modi goes ED and IT ( Income Tax) either precedes or succeeds. That is what is happening in Telangana. They want to create a panic situation in the BRS. The ED and IT which are working at the behest of BJP are not bothered about the Congress leaders of Telangana who have illegally obtained so much wealth,” the BRS leader said.

Sravan sought to know why the BJP is “tightlipped” on the cases against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “We believe in Satyameva Jayate. Let the truth prevail. We are not saying that IT and ED should not do their jobs, but selectiveness is vindictiveness. Just before the elections, they are trying to do this mudslinging to dent the image of the BRS,” he added.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

