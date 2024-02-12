Advertisement

New Delhi: In a big jolt to the Congress in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigned from the party on Monday. If reports are to be believed, Chavan was unhappy with the party. "I have tendered my resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 85-Bhokar Assembly Constituency to the Assembly Speaker Rahulji Narvekar," Ashok Chavan wrote on X (formerly Twitter)) after resigning from Congress.

आज सोमवार, दि. १२ फेब्रुवारी २०२४ रोजी मी ८५-भोकर विधानसभा मतदारसंघाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राहुलजी नार्वेकर यांच्याकडे दिला आहे.

Today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024, I have tendered my resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 85-Bhokar… — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) February 12, 2024

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan (65) said he was resigning as a primary member of the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Chavan May Join BJP

Republic TV sources revealed that Chavan has met Maharashtra Assembly speaker and BJP leader Rahul Narwekar and the former may join BJP. Reacting to the buzz that Chavan will join the BJP, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, “Several tall leaders of other parties want to join BJP. Especially, several Congress leaders are in touch with us because of the behaviour of the senior leaders. They are feeling suffocated in their party...Who all are in our contact that will be revealed soon. Aage aage dekhiye hota hain kya".

How Congress Reacted to Chavan's Resignation

"When friends and colleagues leave a political party that has given them much -- perhaps much more they deserved -- it is always a matter of anguish," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said without naming Chavan.

"But to those who are vulnerable, THAT Washing Machine will always prove more attractive than ideological commitment or personal loyalties," he said in a post on X.

"These betrayers don't realise that their exit opens up vast new opportunities to those whose growth they have always stunted," Ramesh said.

About Ashok Chavan

Chavan hails from Nanded district in Marathwada region. His father late Shankarrao Chavan was also the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Ashok Chavan stepped down as chief minister in 2010 for his alleged involvement in Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai. He was also state Congress chief during 2014-19.

For the unversed, Chavan’s exit from Congress comes days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.