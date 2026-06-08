BREAKING: Falta TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested From Nepal Border Area

BREAKING: In a major breakthrough, the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan near the Nepal border after he had allegedly been on the run for several days.

Khan, who was fielded by the TMC in the recently concluded election from the Falta constituency in West Bengal, was apprehended during an early morning operation based on specific intelligence inputs. Police suspect that he was attempting to flee to Nepal when he was intercepted and taken into custody.

The STF had been closely tracking Khan's movements after he went absconding. Acting on intelligence regarding his location near the Nepal border area, a team of STF personnel launched an operation and successfully arrested him.

As per reports, seven FIRs have been registered against Jahangir Khan at the Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The cases are currently under investigation.