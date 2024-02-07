Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Fatwa Against Chief Imam Ilyasi For Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

“This is the face of new India. Our biggest religion is humanity. For us, the nation is first," said Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at the Ram Mandir event.

Apoorva Shukla
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation (AIIO), Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi attended Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: A fatwa has been issued aganist Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), for participating in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22. The fatwa has been issued on the behalf of Mufti Sabir Hussaini. 

Reports suggest that the fatwa issued against Imam Ilyasi urges the other clerics of the country to initiate action against Imam Ilyasi. Imam Ilyasi had attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, where he maintained that the biggest religion is humanity. “This is the face of new India. Our biggest religion is humanity. For us, the nation is first," said Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at the Ram Mandir event. 

They are anti-national: Imam Ilyasi responds to Fatwa 

Responding to the fatwa issued against him, Imam Ilyasi said that he went to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir ceremony with a message of love, adding that he was unaware that a fatwa will be issued against him from his own community. 

“I had reached Ayodhya carrying the message of love with me. Little did I know that after returning from there, a fatwa would be issued against me by the people of my own community. Those who have issued this fatwa are against me and are also anti-national,” said Imam Ilyasi. 

“Ever since I came from the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya, hatred is being spread against me in the country and abroad on social media and WhatsApp groups,” he added. 

Imam Ilyasi opens on receiving abusive messages 

Imam Ilyasi opened up about receiving abusive messages on his phone since he has returned from the consecration ceremomy. “Threats and abusive words are being sent against me on my mobile number,” said Imam Ilyasi. 

He said that the threats he is receiving on his phone have directed him to apologise to the Muslims, adding that he must tender his resignation from the post of chief Imam. “Neither was I scared before nor am I scared now, I had thought it out and I attended the ceremony in the national interest,” said the Imam.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

