Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:41 IST
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh, Firefighters at spot
No casualty has been reported as of yet.
Apoorva Shukla
- India
- 1 min read
Fire at Government High School building | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Srikakulam: Fire broke out in the storeroom of Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Wednesday, January 17. Firefighting department was immediately alerted, following which the personnel reached the spot and the fire was contained. No casualty has been reported as of yet.
(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:41 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.