BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh, Firefighters at spot

Srikakulam: Fire broke out in the storeroom of Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Wednesday, January 17. Firefighting department was immediately alerted, following which the personnel reached the spot and the fire was contained. No casualty has been reported as of yet.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the storeroom of Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, today. The fire was contained by firefighters. No casualty was reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/dldhLzpW3t — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)



