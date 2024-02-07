English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh, Firefighters at spot

No casualty has been reported as of yet.

Apoorva Shukla
Fire at Government High School
Fire at Government High School building | Image: ANI
Srikakulam: Fire broke out in the storeroom of Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Wednesday, January 17. Firefighting department was immediately alerted, following which the personnel reached the spot and the fire was contained. No casualty has been reported as of yet. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited) 

 


 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

