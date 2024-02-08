A fire broke out in a warehouse at Katran market area in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi warehouse fire: A fire broke out in a warehouse at Katran market area in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Locals immediately informed the fire department about the incident. According to Fire Service officials, four fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.