Updated February 8th, 2024 at 06:22 IST

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

A fire broke out in a warehouse at Katran market area in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday

Srinwanti Das
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential House
A fire broke out in a warehouse at Katran market area in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi warehouse fire: A fire broke out in a warehouse at Katran market area in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Locals immediately informed the fire department about the incident. According to Fire Service officials, four fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 06:22 IST

