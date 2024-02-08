Updated January 15th, 2024 at 07:22 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Highrise in Mumbai’s Kandivali
A fire broke out on the 23rd floor of a highrise building in Mumbai's Kandivali area, said Fire Department officials
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
Kandivali, Mumbai: A fire broke out in a highrise in Mumbai’s Kandivali area on Monday morning. According to Mumbai Fire Department officials, the fire broke out on the 23rd floor of the highrise building. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
Published January 15th, 2024 at 07:22 IST
