Kandivali, Mumbai: A fire broke out in a highrise in Mumbai’s Kandivali area on Monday morning. According to Mumbai Fire Department officials, the fire broke out on the 23rd floor of the highrise building. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the 23rd-storey building in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Department. — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)