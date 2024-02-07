Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:28 IST

1 Dead, 31 Injured as Fire Breaks Out in Himachal Pradesh’s Cosmetic Factory

A massive fire erupted at Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday at a Cosmetic Manufacturing Factory. Many are feared trapped.

Isha Bhandari
Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Solan's Jhar Majri Industrial Area
Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Solan's Jhar Majri Industrial Area | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Solan: A fire erupted in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi industrial area in Solan District on Friday. A woman was dead and 31 others were injured, officials said. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here issued a statement giving status of the victims of the Baddi factory fire admitted in PGIMER. "In the evening hours of February 2, five patients reported to the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGIMER. These patients have been reported to be victims of the fire incident in the Baddi factory. Out of five patients, one victim has been reported brought dead," it said.

"The four namely Charan Singh (22), Prem Kumari (27), Aarti (25) and Geeta (25), all residents of Baddi in the Solan district, have suffered spine/head injuries along with minor burns. All these patients are stable and required work up and treatment is being provided," PGIMER's medical superintendent and official spokesperson Vipin Koushal said, as per the PGIMER statement.

More than 50 people were in the factory when the fire broke out, said Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma.

"People jumped from the first and the second floor of the building to save their lives and sustained multiple injuries on hands, legs and even spine," he said while talking to reporters at the spot, and added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and a forensic team is on the job.

"Some ran away to their homes and their names are being verified while several others are still missing and attempts are being made to trace them," said Sharma.

Thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material hindered the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety, eyewitnesses said.

According to officials, fire tenders were rushed to Solan. National DIsaster Relief Force (NDRF) also reached the spot “The Himachal Pradesh administration is on alert and a team of the National DIsaster Relief Force (NDRF) is also expected to reach the spot,” said Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma. 

Watch the fire in Himachal Pradesh's cosmetic factory 

The eyewitnesses stated that the thick smoke oozing from the cosmetic material was hindering the fire-fighting operations, and workers climbed on top of the building for safety. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:09 IST

