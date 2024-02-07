Advertisement

Myanmar Army Plane Crash: All flights scheduled for arrival at Aizawl on Tuesday have been diverted with immediate effect after Myanmar Army plane crash-landed at Lengpui airport. As many as six people suffered injuries in the tragic incident.

According to reports, there were 14 people, including the pilot, on board the aircraft at the time of incident. The injured persons have been admitted to Lengpui Hospital, the Mizoram director general of police said.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into Myanmar military plane crash at Aizawl airport, said an Mizoram government official.

Myanmar Army Plane Crash in Mizoram

The incident occurred on the same day when an Assam Rifles official disclosed that India repatriated 184 Myanmarese soldiers to their homeland after they sought refuge in Mizoram last week following clashes with an ethnic insurgent group.

Out of the 276 Myanmarese soldiers who entered Mizoram last week, 184 were sent back on Monday, the official reported. They were transported via Myanmar Air Force planes from Lengpui airport near Aizawl to Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The remaining 92 soldiers are scheduled for repatriation on Tuesday, the official added.

