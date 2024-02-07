Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:58 IST

After 7 Hours of ED Interrogation, Hemant Soren Arrested

Hemant Soren Latest News: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

Digital Desk
ED Arrests Hemant Soren
ED Arrests Hemant Soren | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Hemant Soren Arrested: After seven hours of questioning, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday night in an alleged money laundering case linked to land deals. After being arrested Hemant Soren has stepped down from his position as Chief Minister. Soren had visited the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor, where he officially tendered his resignation. Republic TV sources have revealed that Champai Soren will be the next CM of Jharkhand. MLAs of the ruling alliance (JMM, Congress and RJD) will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi at around 10 PM. 

Confirming the development, Jharhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said, "The CM is in ED custody. The CM has gone to the Governor with the ED team to submit his resignation... Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister... We have enough numbers..."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is heavy police deployment around the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi. For the unversed, the ED officials had visited the residence of Soren in the national capital on Monday night to question him and said that the Jharkhand Chief Minister could not be located. The ED had issued fresh summons to Soren, asking him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself would go to him for questioning. This was the tenth summons issued to the CM, by the ED.     

Advertisement

‘Hemant Soren Being Targeted’

Meanwhile, hundreds of ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers and supporters from various districts of the state gathered in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground to protest against ED action against CM Soren. Holding party banners and posters and displaying bows and arrows, the supporters claimed that the CM was being targeted by the BJP-led central government through the probe agency for his tribal identity.

Advertisement

"Hemant Soren is being targeted because he is a tribal. But, he is like a god to us. We can go to any extent for him," Jharna Pal, a JMM leader who came here from Jamshedpur said. 

Who Is Champai Soren?

  • Champai Soren, the senior minister in the Jharkhand government has a humble background rooted in the agricultural landscape of Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district. Born to Simal Soren, a farmer, Champai pursued education up to the 10th grade in a government school.
  • His life took a transformative turn with the emergence of the demand for a separate state of Jharkhand in the late 90s. Standing shoulder to shoulder with Shibu Soren, Champai actively participated in the Jharkhand movement, earning the moniker of the 'Jharkhand Tiger.'
  • Venturing into politics, Champai Soren commenced his journey as an independent MLA, securing victory in a by-election for the Saraikela seat. Subsequently, he aligned himself with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
  • Champai Soren's contributions were acknowledged when he assumed the role of a Cabinet Minister, overseeing pivotal ministries from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.
  • Following a period of President's rule, he returned to prominence under the leadership of Hemant Soren, taking on the responsibility of Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha government.
  • Champai Soren's political journey reflects not only his commitment to the cause of Jharkhand but also his dedication to public service and governance in the state.

Does the CM Need to Resign After Arrest?

A Chief Minister can only be ousted from office after conviction in a case. J Jayalalitha, the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was the first sitting Chief Minister in India to face arrest in connection with the disproportionate assets case. In her episode, she served for three years before being found guilty in a disproportionate assets case, as reported by The Times of India. While there might be practical challenges for a chief minister under investigation, there is no legal prohibition preventing them from continuing to hold office during the inquiry.  

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement