TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

BREAKING: High-Intensity Boiler Explosion in Samba Leaves 4 Critically Injured

Authorities have initiated legal action in response to the incident, registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owner for negligence.

Gursimran Singh
Biler explosion in Samba
Biler explosion in Samba | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samba: In a distressing incident reported from the industrial area of Samba, four individuals sustained critical injuries as a high-intensity explosion rocked the vicinity. The explosion occurred during the installation of a boiler in an industrial facility. The incident took place when installation work of boiler and compressor was underway at the rooftop of the building.

One of the injured has been transported to Pathankot, while the remaining three are undergoing advanced medical treatment in Jammu. The severity of their injuries indicates the intense impact of the explosion.

Authorities have initiated legal action in response to the incident, registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owner for negligence. A thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the explosion and to determine responsibility. 

A senior police official said, “The incident occurred at the newly constructed unit in the first phase of the Industrial area. The explosion caused critical burn injuries to labourers identified as Varun Sharma from Kathua, Abhay Thappa from Samba, Arun Kumar from Jammu, and Babu Ram from Kishtwar.”

District Hospital Spokesperson asserted, "We got information of a blast in SIDCO area after which we rushed the ambulances; required first aid was provided and the injured workers were sent for advanced treatment. The explosion is suspected to be of a compressor blast".

 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

