Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh Declares Public Holiday on January 22: Check Complete List Here
Himachal Pradesh Government declares a public holiday in the state on January 22
- India
- 3 min read
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has declared a public holiday in the state on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The state government made the announcement on Sunday, January 21, through a notification.
“It is hereby notified that the full day of 22nd January, 2024 (Monday) shall be observed as a Public Holiday in all Departments/Boards/Corporations/ Schools/Colleges/ Universities etc. of Himachal Pradesh Government to enable its employees on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," said the notification released by the Himachal Pradesh government.
The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion. "I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same. I will definitely visit the temple in Ayodhya in the near future," CM Sukhu said.
Central government announces half-day
All central government offices would remain closed for half a day on January 22 in order to allow the citizens to participate in the celebration of Ram Mandir inauguration.
Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
These states declared holiday and half-day on Jan 22
Followed by central government’s announcement, states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Uttarkhand have declared a partial holiday.
Uttarakhand- "In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, all government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22. All educational institutions in the state will remain closed," an official notification said.
Assam- Assam government on Thursday declared a half-holiday on January 22. All state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22 on account of the half-holiday.
Odisha- All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Earlier, the Odisha government had declared January 17 as a public holiday in the state in view of the inauguration of 'Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor project)' constructed around the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.
Gujarat- The government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22.
Rajasthan- Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters.
Tripura has also declared hald-day on January 22 for educational institutions and government agencies. All such institutions would remain closed till 2:30 PM.
Chandigarh- The Chandigarh administration has also declared holiday on January 22 for the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. “All government offices, boards, corporations and institutions remain closed so that employees can participate in celebrations,” said the authorities.
Haryana- Half day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Haryana till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.
States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced January 22 as dry-day. All liquor shops and bhang outlets will remain closed on January 22 in the states. Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has also announced half-day public holiday on January 22.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:33 IST
