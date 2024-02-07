Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:06 IST
Hindu Sena Activists Change Name of Babar Road in Delhi, Paste Stickers of 'Ayodhya Marg'
It has been a long standing demand of Hindu Sena to change the name of Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Two days ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, activists from Hindu Sena on Saturday January 20 defaced the Babar Road signboard. The Hindu Sena activists pasted the sticker of ‘Ayodhya Marg' on the Babar Road signboard. It has been a long standing demand of Hindu Sena to change the name of Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg and the group had written to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation several times regarding the same.
“This country India is the country of great men like Lord Shri Ram Shri Krishna Shri Valmiki Guru Ravidas. Shri Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. When Babar's Babri is no more then what is the use of Babar Road in Delhi?” said the Hindu Sena.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:06 IST
