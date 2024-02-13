Advertisement

New Delhi: A hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. The mishap took place on Tuesday at around 3.45 PM during a training sortie.

Republic TV sources said that the aircraft crashed into a paddy field in the Shuknibasa area of Diasa. Fortunately, the Air Force pilot managed to survive by deploying a parachute. A Defence official said that both the pilots ejected safely.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the mishap.

IAF STATEMENT

