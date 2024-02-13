Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
IAF Aircraft Crashes Near Kharagpur During Training Sortie
The mishap took place at around 3.45 PM during air force training at Kalaikunda Air Base.
New Delhi: A hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district. The mishap took place on Tuesday at around 3.45 PM during a training sortie.
Republic TV sources said that the aircraft crashed into a paddy field in the Shuknibasa area of Diasa. Fortunately, the Air Force pilot managed to survive by deploying a parachute. A Defence official said that both the pilots ejected safely.
A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the mishap.
IAF STATEMENT
“One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property”. said Indian Air Force (IAF) in a statement.
