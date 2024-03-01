Advertisement

Hyderabad: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Friday suffered technical snag, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing at Begumpet Airport of Hyderabad.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made an emergency landing after making several rounds above the city due to technical glitch, preventing it from smooth landing.

Advertisement

The aircraft, which had taken off at 2.30 p.m. en route to its designated destination, encountered a technical snag related to its landing gear shortly after takeoff.

Loaded with substantial fuel, the aircraft was made to circle the city to ensure safe landing.

Advertisement

This is breaking news. More details to follow.



