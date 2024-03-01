Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 18:07 IST

BREAKING: IAF Transport Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Begumpet Airport After Technical Snag

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Friday suffered technical snag prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing at Begumpet Airport.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: IAF Transport Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Begumpet Airport After Technical Snag
BREAKING: IAF Transport Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Begumpet Airport After Technical Snag | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Hyderabad: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Friday suffered technical snag, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing at Begumpet Airport of Hyderabad. 

The Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made an emergency landing after making several rounds above the city due to technical glitch, preventing it from smooth landing.

The aircraft, which had taken off at 2.30 p.m. en route to its designated destination, encountered a technical snag related to its landing gear shortly after takeoff.

Loaded with substantial fuel, the aircraft was made to circle the city to ensure safe landing. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow.  


 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 18:04 IST

