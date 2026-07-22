Internet Services Suspended At Jantar Mantar As CJP Protest Intensifies

New Delhi: Internet services have been suspended in Central Delhi area near the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi till further orders amidst escalating protest of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Thousands of people, primarily Gen Z, are gathered at the protest site, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks.

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