BREAKING: Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Feared Dead, 15 Labourers Trapped Under Debris At Talamod
The wall collapse incident in Jaipur has led to the death of three labourers, while several others are feared to have sustained injuries.
- India News
- 1 min read
A major accident has been reported from Talamod in Jaipur Rural after a wall collapsed, trapping several labourers working at the site. According to initial reports, around 15 labourers were buried under the debris when the wall suddenly gave way. Reports suggested that at least three labourers have been lost their lives in the incident, while several others are feared to have sustained injuries. The exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed.
Jaipur Rural DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena confirmed the death of three labourers. “The injured have been shifted to the hospital. Rescue operations are underway,” he added.
More details awaited.
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