Advertisement

Jharkhand Political Crisis: Jharkhand has plunged into a political crisis as the state has been without a Chief Minister for more than 12 hours, since the dramatic arrest of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate. While Champai Soren, the proposed successor cited ‘a situation of confusion’ in the state, MLAs of the ruling JMM left Ranchi on Thursday evening. A video accessed by Republic TV showed MLAs in a bus leaving for Birsa Munda Airport from Circuit House. It has been learnt that JMM is shifting its MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP. “Two chartered planes, a 12-seater and another of 37 seats, have been booked for shifting our legislators to Hyderabad," reports said.

#WATCH | Telangana: Buses placed outside Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.



MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have departed from Ranchi Airport and are likely to reach Hyderabad soon. pic.twitter.com/B1nRKSVTuD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "3-4 MLAs will stay in Ranchi to keep a watch here. We have enough numbers to form the government...All 43 MLAs are together, we have full confidence...We will keep meeting the Governor until he calls us to form the Govt..."



#WATCH | A bus carrying MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand reaches Ranchi Airport. pic.twitter.com/et6c7c2nua — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

JMM MLAs Reluctant, Claims BJP

Taking to X, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said,"Jharkhand MLAs are going to Hyderabad by charter plane, this list should be looked at carefully. There are only 4 MLAs out of 10 passengers, that is, the MLAs are opposing going to Hyderabad."

Advertisement

झारखंड के विधायक चार्टर प्लेन से हैदराबाद जा रहे हैं,इस लिस्ट को गौर से देखना चाहिए । 10 पैसेंजर में केवल 4 विधायक हैं,यानि विधायक हैदराबाद जाने का विरोध कर रहे हैं । चम्पई सोरेन जी को झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिबू सोरेन जी मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाना चाहते हैं । pic.twitter.com/iDfuj9xco4 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) February 1, 2024

How Numbers Stack Up In Jharkhand Assembly?

Of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, the JMM has 29 seats, Congress 17, RJD 1 MLA in the government currently. The BJP has 26 MLAs and AJSU has 3. The Congress party has accused the governor of deliberately delaying the process of government formation.

On the other hand, the newly elected leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party, Champai Soren, said he was waiting for an invitation from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

Advertisement

The senior JMM leader, whose name has been proposed by the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as the new chief minister after Hemant Soren's resignation and his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate a day before, said that "Raj Bhavan should wake up from its slumber".

Hemant Sorent Was Arrested After 7-Hour ED Interrogation

JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested last night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor. Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate at his official residence.