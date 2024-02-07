English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Stalement Continues in Jharkhand, Resort Politics Ensues | VIDEO

Jharkhand Political Crisis: It has been learnt that JMM is shifting its MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP.

Digital Desk
JMM MLAs Leave Circuit House
JMM MLAs Leave Circuit House | Image:X
Jharkhand Political Crisis:  Jharkhand has plunged into a political crisis as the state has been without a Chief Minister for more than 12 hours, since the dramatic arrest of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate. While Champai Soren, the proposed successor cited ‘a situation of confusion’ in the state, MLAs of the ruling JMM left Ranchi on Thursday evening. A video accessed by Republic TV showed MLAs in a bus leaving for Birsa Munda Airport from Circuit House. It has been learnt that JMM is shifting its MLAs to Hyderabad to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP. “Two chartered planes, a 12-seater and another of 37 seats, have been booked for shifting our legislators to Hyderabad," reports said.  

Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "3-4 MLAs will stay in Ranchi to keep a watch here. We have enough numbers to form the government...All 43 MLAs are together, we have full confidence...We will keep meeting the Governor until he calls us to form the Govt..."
 

JMM MLAs Reluctant, Claims BJP

Taking to X, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said,"Jharkhand MLAs are going to Hyderabad by charter plane, this list should be looked at carefully. There are only 4 MLAs out of 10 passengers, that is, the MLAs are opposing going to Hyderabad."

How Numbers Stack Up In Jharkhand Assembly?

Of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, the JMM has 29 seats, Congress 17, RJD 1 MLA in the government currently. The BJP has 26 MLAs and AJSU has 3. The Congress party has accused the governor of deliberately delaying the process of government formation.

On the other hand, the newly elected leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party, Champai Soren, said he was waiting for an invitation from the Raj Bhavan to form the government as he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

The senior JMM leader, whose name has been proposed by the ruling alliance in Jharkhand as the new chief minister after Hemant Soren's resignation and his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate a day before, said that "Raj Bhavan should wake up from its slumber".

Hemant Sorent Was Arrested After 7-Hour ED Interrogation

JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested last night in a money laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor. Hemant Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate at his official residence.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 18:59 IST

