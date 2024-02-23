PV Sathyanathan (62), Koyilandy town central local committee secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was hacked to death at around 10 pm on Thursday | Image: ANI

Kozhikode PV Sathyanathan Death: In a horrific incident, a local CPM leader, PV Sathyanathan (62), was reportedly hacked to death with an axe during a temple festival at Cheriyapuram Temple at Koyilandy in Kerala’s Kozhikode. The tragic incident took place on Thursday night on the premises of Cheriyapuram Temple at Peruvattoor. A bandh has been declared in Koyilandy today in protest of the horrific act, informed CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan.

The police are yet to identify the killer(s). According to reports, Sathyanathan was attacked around 10 pm while a musical event was underway as part of the festival. While investigation is underway to nab the culprits and ascertain the motive behind the alleged murder, more details on the matter are awaited.

Sathyanathan, who was attacked on his back and neck, died at the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandy.