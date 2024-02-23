Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Kozhikode Horror: CPM Leader PV Sathyanathan Hacked to Death During Cheriyapuram Temple Festival

CPM leader PV Sathyanathan, who was hit on his back and neck, died at the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandy after he was attacked during Cheriyapuram Temple festival

Srinwanti Das
PV Sathyanathan (62), Koyilandy town central local committee secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was hacked to death at around 10 pm on Thursday
PV Sathyanathan (62), Koyilandy town central local committee secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was hacked to death at around 10 pm on Thursday | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kozhikode PV Sathyanathan Death: In a horrific incident, a local CPM leader, PV Sathyanathan (62), was reportedly hacked to death with an axe during a temple festival at Cheriyapuram Temple at Koyilandy in Kerala’s Kozhikode. The tragic incident took place on Thursday night on the premises of Cheriyapuram Temple at Peruvattoor. A bandh has been declared in Koyilandy today in protest of the horrific act, informed CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan.

The police are yet to identify the killer(s). According to reports, Sathyanathan was attacked around 10 pm while a musical event was underway as part of the festival. While investigation is underway to nab the culprits and ascertain the motive behind the alleged murder, more details on the matter are awaited.

Advertisement

Sathyanathan, who was attacked on his back and neck, died at the Taluk Hospital at Koyilandy.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

11 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

11 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

11 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

11 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

11 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

11 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

11 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

11 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

11 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

12 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

14 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CPM Leader Sathyanathan Hacked to Death During Kozhikode Temple Festival

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Rupee gains momentum with inflows, targets key resistance

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. Indian-Origin Student Akul Dhawan Died of Hypothermia: Police

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Saraf Presented Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Kunal On Portrayal Of Alpha Male In Animal: Felt Like Smashing...

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo