Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:28 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Narela in Delhi, Rescue Operations Underway
The fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon; as many as 20 fire tenders are present at the spot
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A fire broke out at Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon. Locals informed the fire brigade officials | Image:ANI
Narela Factory Fire: A fire broke out at Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon. Locals informed the fire brigade officials. As many as 20 fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the flames under control. As of now, it is unclear as to how the fire broke out or the extent of any damage and casualties.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
