A fire broke out at Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon. Locals informed the fire brigade officials | Image: ANI

Narela Factory Fire: A fire broke out at Delhi’s Narela on Sunday afternoon. Locals informed the fire brigade officials. As many as 20 fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the flames under control. As of now, it is unclear as to how the fire broke out or the extent of any damage and casualties.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela area. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. https://t.co/iVufKLDncn pic.twitter.com/HD7ER9ZVfb — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.