English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Tension Intensifies in Bareilly After Maulana Tauqeer Raza's Protest on Gyanvapi

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, UP cleric gave a call for 'jail bharo' movement after Juma prayers in protest against the offering of prayers inside the Gyanvapi.

Digital Desk
Massive protest in Bareilly
Massive protest in Bareilly | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Tension prevailed in Bareilly on Friday after Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, Uttar Pradesh cleric and Head of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, gave a call for 'jail bharo' movement after Juma prayers in protest against the offering of prayers inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

After the announcement by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the police is taking precautionary measures and have made concrete arrangements to stop the proposed programme.

The Islamia Maidan has been sealed, and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary as well as Rapid Action Force have also been deployed.

Advertisement

Speaking to IANS, a senior police official said, "We will make sure that people do not collect at any place on Friday. We have adequate forces to deal with the situation peacefully."

The cleric's followers have distributed pamphlets and shared posts on social media that say, “The Babri mosque was snatched from us using the court's decision and now they have started offering prayers in Gyanvapi mosque. Our 700-year-old mosque was razed during midnight hours.”

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

25 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

28 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

35 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

35 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

38 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

44 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info19 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement