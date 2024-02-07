Winter Break Extended in Lucknow Schools Till THIS Date as Cold Wave Continues | Check Details

Advertisement

Lucknow: Amidst the ongoing cold wave, the winter vacation in school has been extended through an order by the district magistrate, reports said on Wednesday January 17. The Lucknow DM, Surya Pal Gangwar, has directed the closure of all schools up to Class 8 until January 18. Schools from Class 9 to Intermediate will continue operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as usual.

For students in classes 9 to 12, schools are encouraged to conduct online classes where feasible. In cases where physical classes are conducted, the school administration is mandated to ensure students' protection from the cold by implementing measures such as using heaters in classrooms.

"Students will not be exposed to outdoor sessions, including classes, practicals, or exams. The obligation to wear a uniform by students has been discontinued, and it is recommended that students wear warm clothes capable of providing protection against the cold when attending school,” said the DM’s order.

