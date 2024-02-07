English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Winter Break Extended in Lucknow Schools Till THIS Date as Cold Wave Continues | Check Details

According to the DM of Lucknow, Surya Pal Gangwar, all government, non-government, and private schools up to Class 8 have been declared closed until January 18

Apoorva Shukla
Lucknow schools shut for students up to Class 8 amid cold wave situation
Lucknow schools shut for students up to Class 8 amid cold wave situation | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Amidst the ongoing cold wave, the winter vacation in school has been extended through an order by the district magistrate, reports said on Wednesday January 17. The Lucknow DM, Surya Pal Gangwar, has directed the closure of all schools up to Class 8 until January 18. Schools from Class 9 to Intermediate will continue operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as usual.

According to the DM of Lucknow, Surya Pal Gangwar, all government, non-government, and private schools up to Class 8 have been declared closed until January 18, 2024. However, schools catering to students from Class 9 to Intermediate will remain operational from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advertisement

For students in classes 9 to 12, schools are encouraged to conduct online classes where feasible. In cases where physical classes are conducted, the school administration is mandated to ensure students' protection from the cold by implementing measures such as using heaters in classrooms.

"Students will not be exposed to outdoor sessions, including classes, practicals, or exams. The obligation to wear a uniform by students has been discontinued, and it is recommended that students wear warm clothes capable of providing protection against the cold when attending school,” said the DM’s order. 

Advertisement

 

 

(With agency inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement