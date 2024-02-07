Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:27 IST
BREAKING: Massive Blaze Erupts At Chandigarh Furniture Market, Fire Tenders At Spot | WATCH
Chandigarh Fire: A massive fire erupted at a furniture market in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
Chandigarh Fire: A massive fire erupted at a furniture market in Chandigarh Sector-43 on Tuesday morning, according to officials. It added that fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and efforts are currently underway. No casualities have been reported so far, claimed officials. More details are awaited.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:03 IST
